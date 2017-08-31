Two crew die as boat carrying petrol catches fire

KUDAT, Aug 31 — A cargo boat transporting petrol to Pulau Banggi caught fire following an explosion yesterday, resulting in two crew dead and three others injured, according to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

MMEA Kudat public relations officer Wan Ismau’aun Wan Hamat said today the incident happened at about 7 pm as the boat was transferring the fuel in Kampung Padang on the island.

He identified the dead men as Jafar Janidil, 61, and Sahlan Ashadan, 27.

The injured were Azmain Nawali, 45, Mohd Kamarudin Jafar, 26, and Mohamad Nasaruddin Jafar, 10, he said, adding that they suffered burns and had been admitted to the Kudat Hospital.

“We were notified of the incident at 7.03 pm by members of the public who saw the boat on fire. We immediately dispatched two boats to the scene,” he said in a statement.

The boat was transporting about 10,000 litres of petrol from Kudat to Pulau Banggi, he said.

“At Kampung Padang, the crew began transferring the fuel and an explosion occurred that sparked the fire,” he added.

Wan Ismau’aun said the two bodies were still at the Karakit Health Clinic in Pulau Banggi for documentation purposes and would be handed over to the families soon. — Bernama