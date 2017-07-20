Two cops nabbed for bringing prohibited items into police lock-up

IPOH, July 20 — Two policemen have been detained for allegedly bringing prohibited items into the police lock-up here.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department head chief Datuk Gan Tian Kee said the policemen, a corporal and a lance corporal, were arrested at the Sentral police station of the Ipoh district police headquarters about 10pm last Tuesday.

“Following a check, two plastic bags containing battery, cigarette, bottled drinks, chocolate, toothpaste, card and playing cards were found in a car,” he said in a statement today. ­— Bernama