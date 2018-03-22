Two committees to study law on abandoned vehicles, says Wan Junaidi

An abandoned car seen in a carpark in Kuala Lumpur January 24, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Two committees will be formed to study specific laws pertaining to abandoned vehicles, including methods of disposal.

The committees will comprise representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment; Ministry of Transport; Ministry of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government; Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism; and the Prime Minister’s Department.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the legislation was important as the problem of abandoned vehicles was worrisome, with the Prime Minister’s Department receiving 6,000 complaints from eight cities in the country.

“These committees will, among other things, look into the action which can be taken by the Department of Environment, as each vehicle has toxic materials that pollutes the environment,” he said in a press conference at the Parliament House today.

He said the committees would also look into issues such as compensation or remuneration to owners who faced problems such as being unable to pay road tax or repair their vehicles, before towing it away.

Wan Junaidi said consultations would also be held with the respective state governments and local authorities to discuss where the the abandoned vehicles can be placed. — Bernama