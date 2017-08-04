Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Two cases of whooping cough detected in Sabah

By JULIA CHAN

Friday August 4, 2017
02:00 PM GMT+8

Whooping cough is a highly-contagious disease and can be very dangerous for babies. — AFP picWhooping cough is a highly-contagious disease and can be very dangerous for babies. — AFP picKOTA KINABALU, Aug 4 – Sabah has detected at least two cases of pertussis, or better known as whooping cough, and may declare an outbreak in the interior district of Keningau.

According to an official document sighted on social media, the Keningau district health officer Dr Abdul Marsudi Manah issued a circular to declare the outbreak following two cases detected on July 18.

The circular noted that the cases were localised in Taman Kota in Kampung Sungai, Keningau and the onset date was July 8. It was only detected at the hospital on July 18.

When contacted, Sabah health department director Dr Christina Rundi said that the circular was meant for internal consumption only and declined to comment.

Whooping cough is a highly-contagious disease caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis (B. pertussis), which can be very dangerous for babies and young children causing pneumonia, seizures, brain damage, and even death.

However, it can be treated with antibiotics. Mothers who are vaccinated stand a higher chance of preventing their children from getting infected.

