Two cars swept away in Cheras landslip

Saturday July 15, 2017
01:34 PM GMT+8

The landslip caused two parked cars to be swept away to a monsoon drain located about 100 metres from the flat in Cheras July 15, 2017. — Bernama picThe landslip caused two parked cars to be swept away to a monsoon drain located about 100 metres from the flat in Cheras July 15, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Residents of Flat Midah Ria, Taman Midah Cheras here woke  up to a huge landslide near its parking lot early this morning.

The 5am incident also caused two parked cars to be swept away to a monsoon drain located about 100 metres from the flat.

City Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman said rescuers were at the scence within 15 minutes after being notified about the incident at 6.45am.

“Our checks found the landslide was due to a burst underground pipe. However, no casualties were reported,” he said.’

The owner of one of the cars, Wan Fatimah Wan Long, 28, she was shocked to find her Honda Jazz in the monsoon drain after being alerted by the flat’s security team.

Want Fatimah, a nurse at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre who has been living at the flat for 12 years,, said this was the second time a landslide occurred there. — Bernama

