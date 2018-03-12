Two-car collision kills one, lands six in hospital in Perak

Rescue personnel are seen at the scene of the accident at Km17.6 of Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of PDRMKAMPAR, March 12 — One man died while six others were injured, five of them seriously, following a two-car collision in Gopeng, Perak at 7.35pm yesterday.

District police chief Superintendent Ng Kong Soon said the deceased has been identified as A. Santhiran, 32, who was a passenger in a Perodua MyVi.

“Initial investigations showed Santhiran’s friend who was behind the wheel lost control of the car and crashed into the curb before colliding head-on with a Proton Saga,” he said in a statement today.

The duo, from Batu Gajah, were headed to Ipoh from Kampar when the collision happened at Km17.6 of Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur.

Among the six injured are a 26-year-old nurse with the National Heart Institute and a 28-year-old clerk attached with Kampar police.

All survivors have been admitted to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun for treatment while Santhiran’s remains was sent to Kampar Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Ng said the case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, punishable with a maximum jail sentence of 10 years and a maximum RM20,000 fine.