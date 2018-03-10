Two brothers drown while fishing as boat capsizes

KOTA SAMARAHAN, March 10 — Two siblings drowned after their boat capsized while they were fishing with their father at Sungai Plaie near here, this afternoon.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohammad said the victims Mohd Haziq Nur Aiman, 15, and Mohd Hazim Nur Aiman, 13, were fishing with their father Peni Muhi when strong winds caused the boat to overturn.

He said nine personnel from the Kota Samarahan Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the scene after they were alerted of the incident at 1.09 pm.

“The victims’ father Peni managed to save himself, but his sons were swept away by strong currents.

“The operation commander reported that the first victim Mohd Haziq was found by villagers at 2.45pm while his younger brother was found 15 minutes later,” he said in a statement here this evening.

The victims’ bodies were taken to the Sarawak General Hospital for post-mortem, he added. — Bernama