Two bodies found on Friday confirmed to be from boat tragedy in Tawau waters

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 12 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) today confirmed that two bodies found by a search-and-rescue (SAR) team on Friday were victims of the recent boat capsize incident in the waters of Batu Payung, Tawau.

Sabah and Labuan MMEA director, First Admiral (Maritime) Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the first body found was that of a man known as Amiruddin Beddure and the second was of a two-year-old girl, Nur Hafizah Amiruddin.

“Both victims were Indonesian nationals. Their bodies have been claimed by their family members and the two were buried at the Tawau Muslim cemetery,” he said in a statement, here.

The SAR team on an AW 139 Agusta helicopter from the Maritime Air Unit had on Friday, located the two bodies at the Kinabutan waters, and South Tinagat waters at the Indonesian border between 3.50pm and 4pm.

So far, 13 out of the 15 victims of the speedboat capsize tragedy have been found. Four survived the incident while the rest died.

Mohd Zubil said the SAR operation which entered the fifth day was continued at 6.30am today covering an area of 77 nautical square miles and involving 10 assets to locate two more missing victims, both Indonesians.

It is believed that in the incident on Tuesday, the speedboat carrying 15 Indonesians including the skipper capsized when being hit by turbulent waves about five to 10 minutes after leaving from the Tinagat Batu Payung jetty at 5.30pm for Sungai Nyamuk, Indonesia.

On the SAR operation involving the tourist boat capsize tragedy in the waters of Pulau Mengalum, Mohd Zubil said it had entered the 16th day and was ongoing with the search area covering 300 nautical square miles and involving nine assets.

The operation to find five more victims who are missing covers the waters of of Sabah, Miri in Sarawak and Brunei.

“Up to this morning, there have been no new indications but the SAR operation continues until further instruction from the higher-up,” said Mohd Zubil.

On Jan 28, the catamaran carring 28 tourists from China and three crewmembers, capsized during strong wind and turbulent waves while on its way to Pulau Mengalum.

So far, 26 victims have been found including four who perished. — Bernama