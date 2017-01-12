Two baton-wielding teens rob four high schoolers in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 12 — Four secondary school students here were beaten up and robbed of their money and handphones by two other teenagers armed with batons while walking home yesterday.

Kinarut district police chief deputy superintendent George Abdul Rahman said that the four victims aged between 14 and 17 years, were walking along the beach in Kampung Suangon, Kinarut when they were accosted by the suspects on a motorcycle at 11.30am.

“The two suspects demanded the students surrender all their money and their cell phones. The students refused to at first but the suspect beat three of them with the baton,” he said.

The suspects ended up taking RM60 in cash and two cellphones worth RM700 from the students before escaping on the motorbike, he added.

Following the incident, the students made a police report and were sent to the Papar district hospital for medical examination.

“Based on the information given in the report, police from the Papar district police station arrested one of the suspects, the 16-year-old from Kg Laut, Kinarut, at the Kinarut resettlement scheme housing area.

“We are still looking for his accomplice,” said George.