Two arrested for offensive remarks against Johor Sultan on Facebook

JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 6 — Police detained two men for allegedly uploading offensive remarks on Facebook at the Johor Sultan, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor and the Johor royal institution.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said teh first suspect, aged 27, was detained at about 11.30 pm in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, yesterday.

The other suspect, aged 47, was arrested when he surrendered himself at the Gombak district police headquarters at about 12.15pm today, he said in a statement here today.

He said police also seized two handphones and sim cards belonging to the two suspects. — Bernama