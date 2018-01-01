Two arrested after giving up Erimin 5 pills

The Erimin 5 pills seized from the suspect who claimed to have obtained them from a seller. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysian PoliceKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Police arrested two people for drug possession after one of them surrendered the narcotics voluntarily during a routine police search today.

Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Ghani Mohamad Ji said a team from the Cheras police station had stopped the two suspects, aged 20 and 19, at Jalan Cheras around 12.35am.

Both unemployed suspects were then frisked by police personnel before one of them took out a package wrapped in newspaper that was kept inside a plastic bag and gave it to the officer conducting the search.

Abdul Ghani said 400 Erimin 5 pills in aluminium foils worth RM2,400 were discovered inside the package.

Erimin 5 is among brand names of Nimetazepam, a sedative that is misused as an alternative to Ecstasy.

“The suspect who surrendered the drugs confessed to buying the supply from a 23-year-old man in Sri Sabah Apartment, Cheras at a price of RM600 per foil,” he said.

Initial investigations showed both suspects to have previous convictions in drug offences although both tested negative for drugs.

Both men have been remanded until Sunday to facilitate investigations.