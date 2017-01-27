Two armed robbers gunned down in Kota Tinggi police shootout

Police returned fire in self-defence after two armed men opened fire at them. — AFP picJOHOR BARU, Jan 27 — Police shot dead early today two armed men wanted for robberies and a murder after they ignored orders and charged at policemen near an oil palm estate in Kota Tinggi.

Johor Police deputy chief Datuk Zakaria Ahmad said the incident happened at about 2.30am at Jalan Jemeluang on the way to Mersing near Felcra Sungai Ara.

He said a team of policemen from the Johor Serious Crimes Division conducting an anti-crime operation ordered the men, in their 30s and believed to be Indonesians, to stop the motorcycle they were riding without crash helmets.

However, they ignored the order and turned into a lane in an oil palm estate, he added.

“The motorcycle skidded and the two men fell. The policemen ordered them to surrender but one of the men opened fire at the policemen,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The policemen returned fire in self-defence and killed the attacker on the spot, he said.

“The other man then charged at the policemen with a machete and they also shot him dead,” he added.

Zakaria said the men did not have any identification documents on them but police believe they were from Indonesia.

The motorcycle, a Honda Wave, was reported stolen after a robbery in Mersing last September where the owner was killed with a sharp weapon, he said.

“We recovered several tools, including a steel cutter and a crowbar, believed to have been used for breaking into homes, a home-made pistol and four handphones,” he said.

It is believed that the men were on their way to commit robbery at a nearby housing estate, he said.

He also said that it was believed that they were involved in a robbery and murder in Mersing last September and a robbery in Taman Scientex, Pasir Gudang, this month.

The bodies were sent to the Kota Tinggi Hospital, he said. — Bernama