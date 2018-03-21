Twelve crew members feared drowned after sand dredger capsizes

A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) search and rescue (SAR) team at the location of the overturned sand dredge in the waters off Parit Jawa in Muar today. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement AgencyMUAR, March 21 — A dozen crew members are feared drowned after a sand dredger capsized in the waters off Parit Jawa near here early today.

A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) search and rescue (SAR) team has been deployed in the area.

The MMEA Batu Pahat operations base said it received the distress call at 8.50am, informing them that the Dominican-registered dredger JBB Rong Chang 8 had overturned with 15 crew on board.

MMEA Batu Pahat base director Maritime Lieutenant Commander Muhammad Zulkarnain Abdullah said two of the agency’s patrol boats were deployed to the location of the incident upon receiving the distress call.

“Initial investigations revealed that two crew members were found safe, while another had drowned. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

The remainder are still unaccounted for.

Zulkarnain urged the public to be careful when carrying out activities at sea, and in case of emergency, the Batu Pahat Maritime Base can be contacted at 07-4344 020 or through the 999 emergency line.