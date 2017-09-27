Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

TV host Mahadzir Lokman regains consciousness

Wednesday September 27, 2017
04:50 PM GMT+8

Mahadzir was earlier rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious at home. — Picture via FacebookMahadzir was earlier rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious at home. — Picture via FacebookKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Popular television host and entertainment personality Datuk Mahadzir Lokman was reported to have regained consciousness after being in a coma since Sunday.

Upon waking, Mahadzir’s first words were “Have someone bring my pyjamas and toothbrush to the hospital,” his brother Danial Lokman told news portal The Star Online.

“He is alert and can talk but still under close monitoring by the doctors,” Danial was quoted as saying.

Mahadzir was earlier rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious at home. The 60-year-old emcee is diabetic and was reportedly suffering from numerous complications, including pneumonia.

