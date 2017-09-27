TV host Mahadzir Lokman regains consciousness

Mahadzir was earlier rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious at home. — Picture via FacebookKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Popular television host and entertainment personality Datuk Mahadzir Lokman was reported to have regained consciousness after being in a coma since Sunday.

Upon waking, Mahadzir’s first words were “Have someone bring my pyjamas and toothbrush to the hospital,” his brother Danial Lokman told news portal The Star Online.

“He is alert and can talk but still under close monitoring by the doctors,” Danial was quoted as saying.

