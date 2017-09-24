TV host Mahadzir Lokman critical in UMMC

Mahadzir Lokman is now in critical condition in UMMC. — Facebook picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Popular television host and personality Datuk Mahadzir Lokman is in critical condition and has been warded at the Intensive Care Unite in the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) for further treatment.

His nephew Mustaffa Khair Johari, told Bernama that Mahadzir, 60, was taken to the hospital early this morning after his family found him unconscious.

“Initially, he only complained of a headache and we gave him panadol, but his condition worsened and he has been unconscious since this morning,” he said.

Mustaffa said a preliminary examination found that Mahadzir’s condition could be the result of kidney and lung complications.

“We knew he had diabetes and high blood pressure but he had never been really ill like this and this is the first time I have seen him this way. It could be due to work pressure,” he said.

Mustaffa also appealed to anyone who knew Mahadzir to pray for his speedy recovery. — Bernama