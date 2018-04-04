TV chucked from Ampang flat smashes into parked car

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to try and identify those responsible for the incident. ― Picture via Facebook/Deejay NeshKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — A television set was thrown from the top floor of a Taman Sri Intan apartment block in Ampang Jaya last week, just months after a falling chair killed a student in Pantai Dalam.

According to the Kosmo! newspaper, the TV set weighing about 10kg hit a Perodua Myvi parked below, but did not cause any injuries.

Ampang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Hamzah Alias said in the 12.30pm incident on Friday, the car was damaged on its front while the television broke into pieces.

He said investigations revealed that the owner initially left the faulty TV set outside his unit.

“The owner injured his foot while trying to take it down to dispose of it about two weeks ago, and then left it outside his house.

“The owner said he was shocked to find out someone had thrown it down,” Hamzah was quoted as saying.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to try and identify those responsible for the incident as there were no witnesses.

The car owner, Muhammad Nur Rashid Merzuki, 24 said he was not surprised by the incident as high-rise littering was apparently common at the location.

The online business operator said he has lived there since 2007 and seen various items being thrown onto cars below.

“So, the only thing special this time is my car was hit by a television,” he said.

“A relative who came to visit me a few months ago had his car was damaged after someone threw a brick from the top floor, damaging his car,” he added.

Nur Rashid said that on the day of the incident, he had parked there to go to a nearby mosque when he received a call from his father to inform him about the damage.