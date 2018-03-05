Turn the other cheek, Sarawak Christian group says of ruckus outside court (VIDEO)

Catholic Archbishop Simon Poh (third left) was shielded from hecklers while exiting the Federal Court in Kuching last week, after the apex court ruled that the Sarawak shariah court had jurisdiction to hear the four Muslim apostasy applications. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Sarawak communities must not turn on each other over the commotion last week after the Federal Court declined to hear four Muslim apostasy cases, said the Sarawak Evangelical Christian Association (Seca).

The alliance of evangelical churches and organisations in Sarawak said that while it was “gravely disappointed” and “troubled” by the incident in which Catholic Archbishop Simon Poh was heckled outside the courtroom, it was more important for the state’s communities to preserve existing goodwill.

“What the people of Sarawak do next in response to the courthouse incident is vital as it will determine how we and our future generations will live with one another,” it said in a statement.

“We use this occasion to make a strong appeal to all the people of Sarawak of all races and religions to come together at this critical time of our State to dialogue and find a path forward as one people. We hope religious leaders and the government will lead the way.

The Federal Court last week dismissed the appeals of three Muslim converts and a Muslim by birth for their apostasy bids to be heard by the civil courts.

The apex court ruled that the Sarawak shariah court had jurisdiction to hear their apostasy applications.

After the ruling, videos showing Poh being shielded as he left the court were shared online.