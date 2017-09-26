Turkish writer Mustafa Akyol freed

Turkish author Mustafa Akyol has been released from overnight detention. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Turkish author and columnist Mustafa Akyol was released from overnight detention this afternoon after questioning by religious authorities over his lectures here.

Suhakam commissioner Jerald Joseph said the Federal Territories Islamic Affairs Department (Jawi) interviewed Akyol at a police station in Jalan Travers here this morning for allegedly “preaching” without their permission.

“He’s already released,” Jerald told Malay Mail Online. “He’s quite distressed and wants to leave as soon as possible”.

Jerald said Akyol was moved around last night between police stations and the Jawi office after the Turkish writer was prevented by immigration authorities at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport from boarding a flight to Istanbul.

“He says he did not preach, it was an academic conference. He didn't go to any mosque,” said Jerald, when asked what Akyol told Jawi.

“We want Malaysia to be a thriving academic space where people can discuss and debate. That definitely is a setback for us.”

Jerald said an arrest warrant was put out for Akyol last night because the Turkish author and speaker did not answer Jawi’s summons for questioning.

The organiser of the seminars featuring Akyol, Muslim group Islamic Renaissance Front, said the Federal Territories Islamic Affairs Department had accused Akyol of committing an offence under the Federal Territories Shariah law for teaching about Islam without official credentials from the Federal Territories Islamic Council.

On Sunday, Akyol spoke at a roundtable discussion at the Royal Selangor Golf Club about apostasy and gave a public lecture at the Renaissance Hotel here about the relevance of democracy.

The author of Islam without extremes: A Muslim case for liberty , a 2011 book that argues for Islamic liberalism, was scheduled to speak at another lecture yesterday at the Nottingham University’s Malaysian campus here about “the Islamic Jesus”, but it was cancelled last-minute.