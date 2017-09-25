Turkish writer Mustafa Akyol detained at KLIA

Turkish writer Mustafa Akyol speaks during a forum by the Islamic Renaissance Front (IRF) in Kuala Lumpur on January 23, 2016. Akyol has been detained by Immigration officers at KLIA today. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Prominent Turkish journalist Mustafa Akyol, who was invited to speak at a lecture on Islam has been detained by Immigration officers at the KL International Airport.

This was mere hours after Akyol’s lecture at the Nottingham University was postponed, after he was summoned by the Federal Territories Islamic Affairs Department (Jawi).

Akyol was scheduled to speak at Nottingham University Kuala Lumpur earlier today on the topic: “The Islamic Jesus: How the King of the Jews Became a Prophet of the Muslims.”

Our guest & renowned international author has being DETAINED in KLIA. We suspect it might have to do with JAWI. Creeping Talibanisasion https://t.co/J8v1BIWXVR — IRF (@IRFront) 25 September 2017

Host Islamic Renaissance Front’s (IRF) Dr Ahmad Farouk Musa confirmed news of Akyol being detained by Immigration authorities, but said he did have any further details at the moment.

“I don’t know,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

Ahmad Farouk said that Akyol is scheduled to catch a flight at 11.35pm tonight to Istanbul and then to Rome, and from there to Boston, US.

Akyol was called by Jawi purportedly for teaching without religious credentials.

It is understood that Akyol was summoned by Jawi for teaching without official credentials from the religious authorities, under Section 11 of the Shariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act.