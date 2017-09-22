Tun Sakaran Dandai conferred National Tokoh Maal Hijrah award

Tun Sakaran Dandai (right) is presented with the National Tokoh Maal Hijrah Award by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Former Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri and Chief Minister, Tun Sakaran Dandai, was conferred the National Tokoh Maal Hijrah Award by the government in conjunction with the 1439H Maal Hijrah celebration today.

As the recipient of the award, Sakaran, 87, also received cash reward of RM100,000, a medal and certificate of appreciation, which were presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Also present at the national-level celebration held at the Federal Territory Mosque here were Prime Minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom and Malaysian Islamic Development Department director-general Tan Sri Othman Mustapha.

In his speech, Sakaran said the award was an honour, not only for him, but for all Malaysians especially the Muslims in Sabah and the United Sabah Islamic Association (USIA) members, which he serves as the president.

He said the award would strengthen the ties and brotherhood between the people in the peninsula and those in Sabah and Sarawak, especially in facing the current challenging world.

“Social solidarity is the main key to achieve a harmonious nation and country as promoted by Prophet Muhammad,” he said.

Born in Semporna on 15 April 1930, Sakaran received his early education at Sekolah Melayu Semporna from 1937 until 1941, before proceeding to the Government Vernacular School, Semporna.

Married to Toh Puan Siti Rukaiyah Panglima Abdullah, they have seven children. — Bernama