Tuition teacher fined for impersonating policeman

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — A tuition teacher was fined RM2,800, in default three months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for impersonating, trespassing and being in possession of an imitation pistol.

Tan Tiam Soon, 47, was fined RM1,000 for posing as a policeman, RM800 for trespassing and RM1,000 for possession of an imitation pistol.

Tan admitted before magistrate Nur A’Minahtul Mardiah Md Nor to impersonating as a policeman by showing a pistol and handcuffs to a Myanmar man, Rahman BI, 35, at No 30-12-5, Apartment Jalan 1/2D, Taman Sri Murni, at 8pm on Jan 8.

The charge under Section 170 of the Penal Code provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine.

On the second charge, Tan admitted to trespassing Rahman’s house at the same time, place and date.

The charge under Section 448 of the Penal Code carries a maximum three years’ jail sentence or RM5,000 fine or both.

He also admitted to having in his possession an imitation pistol and showed it to the same victim to scare him off. The charge under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 carries a maximum one year jail sentence or RM5,000 fine or both.

According to the facts of the case, Tan, who lived in the same block with the victim, introduced himself as a policeman, entered the victim’s house and said he would arrest him because he was a UNHCR cardholder, who could not work in the country.

Before leaving, the accused showed a pistol and handcuffs to the victim.

Earlier, counsel M. Mathavan, who represented Tan, appealed for a minimum fine on the grounds that his client had three children to support.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin, however, urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence. — Bernama