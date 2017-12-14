TTDI residents fail to stay Rimba Kiara condo project

File picture shows Alliff Benjamin Suhaimi (left) and Balan Nair (right), the lawyers for Taman Tun Dr Ismail residents challenging a planned development in the Taman Rimba Kiara area. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Residents of Taman Tun Dr Ismail residents lost today their bid to get the court to temporarily halt all actions for a condominium project in the Rimba Kiara park pending the end of a lawsuit to prevent the “irreversible” felling of trees

In rejecting the TTDI residents’ application for a stay order, High Court Judge Kamaludin Md Said said one of the reasons was because the condominium project landowner Yayasan Persekutuan and developer Memang Perkasa Sdn Bhd had already invested RM115 million.

Lawyer Balan Nair who represented the TTDI residents, said he will be appealing to the Court of Appeal next for a stay, in line with his clients’ instruction.

MORE TO COME