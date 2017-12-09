Trump’s action threatens world stability, says association president

A general view shows the Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City December 4, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― United States President Donald Trump’s plan to shift the capital of Israel to Jerusalem is an act that breaches international resolution, Malaysian Young Generation Association (GAM) president Fadli Juanas said.

He said it was an act that could led to a third world war and disrupt world stability.

“This is because the act by Donald Trump could pose a threat to not only Muslims in the world, but also the Christians,” he said when met by Bernama at the 2017 Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here today.

Therefore, Fadli, who is Kota Belud Umno Youth vice-chief, said GAM strongly opposed Trump’s plans to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

He call on Muslims in the country to hold a special prayer for Jerusalem to always be blessed and protected by Allah. ― Bernama