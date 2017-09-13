Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Trump tweets ‘great honour’ to welcome Najib

Wednesday September 13, 2017
09:18 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Aung San Suu Kyi cancels the trip to United NationsAung San Suu Kyi cancels the trip to United Nations

Conte: Chelsea players must fight for places in rotated teamConte: Chelsea players must fight for places in rotated team

The Edit: Rebel Wilson wins A$4.6m in damagesThe Edit: Rebel Wilson wins A$4.6m in damages

Malaysia Airlines signs MoU with Boeing to get 16 new jetsMalaysia Airlines signs MoU with Boeing to get 16 new jets

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

US President Donald Trump greets Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the White House. ― Bernama picUS President Donald Trump greets Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the White House. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 ― US President Donald Trump tweeted today about Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s visit to the White House.

“It was a great honor to welcome Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak of Malaysia and his distinguished delegation to the @WhiteHouse today!” Trump said in his tweet of a video of the Malaysian leader’s visit.

In his opening remarks after welcoming Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to the White House today, Trump said Malaysia was a vital trading and investment partner for the US, citing Malaysia’s agreement to purchase over US$10 billion (RM42 billion) in aircraft from American planemaker Boeing.

The Republican president also said Malaysia had an important role to play in global efforts to curb the spread of the Islamic State terrorist group.

Najib said pension fund Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad would increase their investments in the US.

The Malaysian prime minister noted that EPF has invested close to US$7 billion in terms of equity in the US and it intended to invest an additional US$3 billion to US$4 billion to support infrastructure redevelopment there.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline