Trump tweets ‘great honour’ to welcome Najib

US President Donald Trump greets Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the White House. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 ― US President Donald Trump tweeted today about Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s visit to the White House.

“It was a great honor to welcome Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak of Malaysia and his distinguished delegation to the @WhiteHouse today!” Trump said in his tweet of a video of the Malaysian leader’s visit.

It was a great honor to welcome Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak of Malaysia and his distinguished delegation to the @WhiteHouse today! pic.twitter.com/3pWrBOh8dG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2017

In his opening remarks after welcoming Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to the White House today, Trump said Malaysia was a vital trading and investment partner for the US, citing Malaysia’s agreement to purchase over US$10 billion (RM42 billion) in aircraft from American planemaker Boeing.

The Republican president also said Malaysia had an important role to play in global efforts to curb the spread of the Islamic State terrorist group.

Najib said pension fund Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad would increase their investments in the US.

The Malaysian prime minister noted that EPF has invested close to US$7 billion in terms of equity in the US and it intended to invest an additional US$3 billion to US$4 billion to support infrastructure redevelopment there.