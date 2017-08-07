Trump administration to make first visit to Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak reportedly keeps a photo of himself and US President Donald Trump in his office with the words 'To my favourite Prime Minister' that had been taken when both of them won a golf game as partners several years ago. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will undertake a working visit to Malaysia from tomorrow till Wednesday and meet with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and deputy Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia and the US enjoyed “excellent” relations, noting that the US was Malaysia’s third largest trading partner last year, with total bilateral trade growing 23.3 per cent amounting to RM68.2 billion for the period of January to May this year, compared to RM55.3 billion during the same period last year.

“The working visit of the Secretary of State is an affirmation of the commitment by the United States of America under President [Donald] Trump’s administration to further strengthen bilateral ties with Malaysia.

“The visit will provide the opportunity for both Malaysia and the United States of America to discuss and exchange views on a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest,” said Wisma Putra in a statement today.

