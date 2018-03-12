Trendy Panama dance un-Islamic? (VIDEO)

Imam Muda Fakhrul expressed reservations about the dance that is gaining popularity among Muslims here who may not be aware of the dos-and-don'ts in Islam. — Screengrab from YouTubeKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The trendy Panama dance that has got sedentary civil servants sharing exercise videos on social media might not be the best way to keep fit for Muslims, an Islamic preacher has claimed.

Fakhrurrazi Hussin, a participant in the popular Imam Muda reality TV series, expressed reservations about the dance that is gaining popularity among Muslims here who may not be aware of the dos-and-don’ts in Islam.

“Concerning dancing, there are many laws, obligations, and dos-and-don’ts which apply,” the 34-year-old from Terengganu better known as Imam Muda Fakhrul said in a post on his Facebook page.

He added that such dances should be held with a crowd of the same gender, or with family members, or it might be deemed un-Islamic if the participants had no blood relations.

“Even so, this only applies if the dance is carried out in a manner and location that would not trigger slander,” he said in response to the fad that is currently trending on social media, with Malaysian civil servants sharing images of mass dancing at hospitals and government agencies, using the hashtag #PanamaDanceChallenge.

Fakhrul said he had been asked if the dance was permissible or prohibited in Islam and to explain the reasons.

He then said the body movements and gestures, with hips shaking clearly showed it was against Islam’s teachings.

“There were those who questioned the reference to the hadith, when it is just a stress-relieving dance, where I said there are ways to enjoy and still enter into heaven. Once in heaven it will be stress-free,” he quipped.

The preacher also advised others to refrain from asking others if they have engaged in a mass Panama dance when sharing their posts on social media.

“Do not invite others to join in when doing haram things. If you are following a trend, let the trend be something that allows us to reap our rewards and of others in heaven.

“Islam is an easy religion to follow, but make sure you are not easily influenced by others,” Fakhrul said.

Malay daily Sinar Harian reported today health, nutrition, and fitness consultant Kevin Zahri as saying the Panama dance was a fun exercise that helped Malaysians keep fit.

“They are doing the movements together in a big group because it is fun, and if it has no negative effects, to me there would not be an issue.

“If the dance can motivate more people to exercise, which brings benefits to them, I do not see the problem,” he was quoted as saying.

The man explained that participants of his “Jom Kurus” programme who had watched videos of the Panama dance were entertained by the moves, adding that it helped relieve stress.

“It is better to channel the energy towards performing the Panama dance than using that directing that energy towards fatty foods,” Kevin told Sinar Harian.