Tremors from Sumatra quake felt in Johor Baru

Minor tremors following the earthquake in Sumatra were felt in several places in Johor Baru this morning. — Screenshot via Google MapsJOHOR BARU, Aug 13 — Minor tremors following the earthquake in Sumatra were felt in several places in Johor Baru this morning.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman, so far, three reports on tremors were received, namely at the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) building in Jalan Padi Emas 1, Menara Kastam in Jalan Tun Razak and Menara Tabung Haji at Jalan Ayer Molek.

However, no injuries or cracks to buildings were reported.

Meanwhile, about 400 LHDN staff and the public at the LHDN office were shocked when they were directed out of the building at 11.10am.

State LHDN principal assistant director Norazam Sulaiman said he was on the 11th floor during the incident.

“I felt a tremor at 11.10am and immediately called the Meteorological Department to make a report.

“Then we were all directed down by security personnel to gather at the emergency safe zone,” he told Bernama when met here today.

R. Rames, 44, was instructed to leave the building at 11.30am.

“I came to do business at the LHDN counter, suddenly I was told me that there was a tremor and I was asked to leave, but I did not feel any tremor because I was downstairs at the time,” he said.

Tebrau JBPM chief, Fire Senior Assistant Superintendent Saiful Bahri Safar, said JBPM received a report on the tremors and inspected the building to ensure no fracture occurred.

“Most witnesses who felt the tremors were on the 11th and 12th floor. We found no cracks on the building. Currently, the building is safe for occupation,” he said when contacted.

However, it has requested the LHDN management to contact the Public Works Department to check the structure of the building.

All LHDN staff was allowed to re-enter the building gradually from 12.38pm.

At 11.08am, in a statement, the Malaysian Meteorological Department said there was a powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale in south Sumatra, Indonesia.

The quake, with its epicentre at 78km southwest of Bengkulu, Indonesia and 636km southwest of Pontian, Johor, did not pose any tsunami threat, the department said. — Bernama