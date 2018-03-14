Trees felled as condo construction begins at Taman Rimba Kiara (VIDEO)

Construction works for a condominium project start at Taman Rimba Kiara, Taman Tun Dr Ismail March 14, 2018. — Picture courtesy of TTDI residentsKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) residents complained today after the developer of a condominium project at the Rimba Kiara park started construction works.

According to a joint statement by Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) resident association and Save Taman Rimba Kiara, residents became aware of the construction works at about noon today after news about the clearing of trees in the park were shared on social media platforms.

“Residents who arrived on-site verified that work had indeed commenced and took videos and photos of trees that had been cleared.

“A notice has been put up at the current entrance to Taman Rimba Kiara at the Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad and Haji Openg junction, advising the works and that the current entrance will be closed,” the statement said.

In relation with the ongoing works, the statement said an alternative route has been created to access the park temporarily.

“The TTDI community is disappointed and outraged that Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan and the developer Malton Group, (who) appear intent to push on with works at Taman Rimba Kiara even though the court case pertaining to the proposed development is still ongoing and not completed,” the statement said.

Last December, TTDI residents failed to ask the High Court to stay the condominium project pending the end of their lawsuit to prevent the “irreversible” felling of trees.

The residents were, instead, asked to pay RM40,000 for costs after losing the application.

Their lawyer Balan Nair had said that the application for stay might be taken up to the Court of Appeal.