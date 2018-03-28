Transport Ministry to review issuance of vehicle stickers for disabled, Dewan Negara told

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) will be reviewing the issuance of disabled persons (OKU) vehicle stickers to avoid misuse by family members, the Dewan Negara was told today..

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi said the ministry would work together with the relevant parties such as the Social Welfare Department to set certain requirements that the disabled need to comply with to obtain the vehicle stickers.

“This is to avoid the misuse of OKU stickers which will affect the benefits enjoyed by those (the disabled) who drive on their own,” he said when winding up debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address.

Ab Aziz said the guidelines for the issuance of OKU vehicle stickers had been adopted at all Road Transportation Department branches starting May 2, 2014.

He said the guidelines that were agreed upon in a meeting of the National Council for the Disabled, among others, also decided that the sticker application was subject to the modification carried out on the vehicle and was registered under the name of the disabled who possessed an OKU card.

Ab Aziz added that the ministry also collaborated with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Ministry to use media platforms, especially social media, to educate the public on misuse of parking space provided for the disabled. — Bernama