Transport Ministry plans to cap peak domestic airfares

Last week, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi told the Dewan Rakyat about plans to introduce a ceiling fare, adding that it will not cover international flight fares. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Airlines may soon be limited to seasonal increases of no more than 2.5 times higher than the average fares for domestic routes, under a proposal set to be introduced by the middle of 2018.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi told Malay Mail the figure is what the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) is considering as the ceiling rate for airfares during peak seasons such as festive periods and school breaks.

He said the ceiling price will apply across the board, including last-minute ticket purchases, while Mavcom is also studying the other mechanics of the plan.

“We must be fair to those living in East Malaysia, the ones working and studying in the peninsula are tortured with the high fares and they sometimes don’t end up going back home for festive holidays simply because they can’t afford it,” he said.

Ab Aziz said that, for some, flying is not a luxury but their only mode of transport. He said the proposal will also help to curb price discrimination against travellers.

“No other mode of transport such as express bus, train services and taxis have fluctuating fares that go to fivefold of the original fare,” he said.

Ab Aziz said there was now a surfeit of complaints by passengers that so-called “early bird” buyers were enjoying discounts at the expense of those who buy tickets closer to their departure date.

“The complaints are valid. It is just unfair that there are many passengers travelling on the same flight on the same route but are paying different fares — sometimes, the price difference is big,” he said.

He said the ceiling price will also create a level playing field for domestic airlines.

“We are not killing the industry and we are, in fact, trying our best to strike a balance,” he said.

Ab Aziz said the ministry understands that the operations and cost are very different for airlines compared to other modes of transportation, but he explained that Mavcom will work out a mechanism that is a win-win solution for both sides.

According to him, only three major players fly domestic routes — Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air and AirAsia — and all have been notified about the proposal.

“This is the only formula we have to keep the prices in control so that it is not exorbitant on the people,” he said, adding that it will be compulsory for all airlines to comply.

He said the main problem is some airlines dominate certain routes due to flight frequencies and that’s how they have control over the price of airfares as well.

Last week, Ab Aziz told the Dewan Rakyat about plans to introduce a ceiling fare, adding that it will not apply to international flight fares.

He said the government had not previously set any rules regarding fares and allowed airlines to determine them based on their respective commercial decisions.