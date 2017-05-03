Transport Ministry orders investigation into cause of MAS aircraft’s flat tyres

Malaysia Airlines confirmed that one of its aircraft suffered two deflated tyres after landing at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Sepang May 2, 2017. — File picPUTRAJAYA, May 3 — The Transport Ministry has directed the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) to conduct a careful investigation on the incident of two flat tyres experienced by the Malaysian Airlines flight MH726 aircraft landing at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) yesterday.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the ministry viewed the incident seriously and an investigation was being conducted to determine its cause.

“I have ordered DCA to submit a report on the investigation. We know the mishap should not have taken place. It is a serious incident because it rarely took place at KLIA. We will investigate an incident, no matter how small. Wait for the report.

“We will investigate all angles including the tyres used, runway, weather... whether it was very windy and what caused the tyres to burst. We will also check MAS’ maintenance to get to the root of the incident and ensure it can be solved,” he said.

Liow was met by reporters after an event participated by MAS in the “Negaraku” initiative which was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak at Bangunan Perdana Putra here today.

He said DCA director-general Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman would personally look at the situation at KLIA and conduct an in-depth investigation.

After the incident, follow-up actions were taken to ensure all infrastructure, runways, safety and security at KLIA were boosted from time to time, he said.

Following the incident at 7.13am yesterday, involving a Boeing 738 aircraft, Runway 2 at KLIA was closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, MAS chief executive officer Peter Bellew said the flat tyres could have been caused by a piece of debris on the runway when the flight took off in Jakarta, Indonesia or while landing at KLIA.

“We are not sure, but we are conducting a thorough investigation. It is just like having a flat tyre but this tyre is very expensive. It did some damage to the aircraft but there was no drama. We apologise for the delay. Safety always comes first,” he added. — Bernama