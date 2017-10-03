Transport Ministry forms cabotage exemption task force

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Abdul Aziz Kaprawi said the analysis was to ensure if the exemption of the policy did reduce prices of goods. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — A special task force under the Ministry of Transport will study the effectiveness of the exemption of cabotage policy in Sabah and Sarawak for one to two years.

“Basically, we give free approach to all shipping (vessels) from all over the world to go straight to this area.

“Foreign vessels can also transfer goods from the ports within East Malaysia,” Abdul Aziz was quoted as saying in The Borneo Post Online today.

In the news report, the minister noted that the local shipping industry was affected from the exemption of cabotage, but stressed that the study would only evaluate the relations between the policy and the prices of goods.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had in May announced the exemption of the cabotage policy for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan from June 1.

This, however, brought great dissatisfaction from the local players, who said that the open market concept would put sand in their rice bowls.