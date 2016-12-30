Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Transport Ministry finalising establishment of transportation safety board

Friday December 30, 2016
Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai speaks during the press conference press conference on MH370 in Putrajaya July 22, 2016. The Transport Ministry today said it is finalising the establishment of the MTSB. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaTransport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai speaks during the press conference press conference on MH370 in Putrajaya July 22, 2016. The Transport Ministry today said it is finalising the establishment of the MTSB. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — The Transport Ministry is finalising the establishment of the Malaysia Transportation Safety Board (MTSB), which will act as a multi-transport mode independent accident investigation body.

In a statement, the ministry said MTSB as a statutory body will carry out independent investigations of accidents for all modes of transport, including land (road and rail), maritime (including river transport) and air.

“A Bill relating to this matter is being formulated to realise the establishment of MTSB.

“Some of the other relevant existing acts and regulations will also be amended in accordance with the establishment of MTSB,” it said, adding further information about the progress would be provided from time to time.

The proposal to establish MTSB was based on the recommendations contained in the Independent Advisory Panel’s report pertaining to the Genting Highlands bus crash at KM3.6 of the Genting Highlands-Kuala Lumpur road, which was presented to the Cabinet in 2014.

The ministry, through the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) had engaged various stakeholders with regard to the establishment of the institution. — Bernama

