Trans woman claims KL Japanese chain asked her to dress like a man for job interview

Raz said the chain had purportedly responded positively to her knowledge, skills and experience in the meeting last year, but the interviewer had later tried to enquire about her gender identity and expression. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Raz BahariKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — A transgender woman lodged a report with the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) last month, claiming that the local branch of a high-end Japanese restaurant chain had asked her to dress like a man for a job interview.

The applicant, Raz Bahari, purported that the chain had responded positively to her knowledge, skills and experience in the meeting last year, but the interviewer had later tried to enquire about her gender identity and expression.

“The interview went well for the most part except at the end... I was asked how would I adapt to the dress code and grooming standards, and asked if I would cut my hair,” Raz told Malay Mail in a text message.

She said she was wearing “crisp business attire” for the interview, with her hair pulled back into a bun.

During the interview, she had also observed that other female members of staff were allowed to leave their long hair untied.

“So I was confused as to why I was required to cut my hair. I could only assure them that I was committed and professional,” she said.

A few days later, the human resources executive of the chain allegedly phoned her saying the job was hers, if only she was willing to cut her hair short and wear the uniform meant for male staff.

Raz said she had declined the offer then, but the executive urged her to rethink her decision. She still refused after the executive called her again the next day.

In the email of her complaint to Suhakam sighted by Malay Mail, Raz said she had hoped that by coming forward, she would initiate a discussion on gender-based discrimination at the corporate level in Malaysia.

“The reason I brought this forward is to spark a change in companies’ hiring policies in Malaysia and that discrimination on any grounds involving religion, gender, race etc. is unconstitutional,” she wrote.

Raz spent nearly a decade working in Sydney’s leading restaurants before returning home to Malaysia last year.

Malay Mail has contacted the human resources executive of the chain’s local branch, as well as that of its global branch for clarification.

In a 2014 report, Human Rights Watch said Malaysia is one of the world’s worst countries to be transgender, detailing social ostracism, discrimination, and harassment, sexual abuse and arrest by authorities.

Trans women continue to be stigmatised by some quarters, and find limited opportunities for employment.