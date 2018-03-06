Tram service for Putrajaya in the works

(From left) SPAD chief development officer Dr Prodyut Dutt, chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah and chief operating Officer Qamar Wan Noor at the Sime Darby Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur March 6, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Economic Council has agreed to the Land Public Transport Commission’s (SPAD) suggestion to open up requests for proposals for tram services in Putrajaya and Bangi.

SPAD chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said the main reason in suggesting a tram system for Putrajaya and Bangi, which will also cover Cyberjaya and Kajang, is because it is relatively cost effective and eco friendly.

“Based on our feasibility study, in terms of capital expenditure and operational expenditure, trams are 50 and 30 per cent cheaper compared to conventional rail public transportation. If this takes off, it will be the first modern tram system in the country,” he said during SPAD’s annual review of public transportation for 2017.

“We expect to open up the request for the proposal process within the next three to six months and once we have obtained the necessary proposals SPAD will forward it to the council.

“Our priority will be Putrajaya, where the tram system’s construction is planned to be in two phases. On average a project like this can take three years to complete,” he said.

When asked if the tram project will be limited to local companies or if it is open to multinational corporations, Azharuddin said that will be discussed later on with the government.

“For now any multinational corporation interested in submitting a proposal must do so in partnership with a local company. All applicants must also comply with SPAD’s stringent construction and operations standards,” he said.

Azharuddin added the future tram services will also be integrated with the existing MRT Lines One and Two, and the High-Speed Rail system.

“Partly why Putrajaya and Bangi was selected is because of its wide roads, which can fit the trams. We will also be studying examples from other countries which use tram systems, including Taiwan, China and Europe,” he said.

In attendance was chief operating officer Qamar Wan Noor and chief development officer Prodyut Dutt.