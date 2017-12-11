Trailer driver remanded for three days after fatal accident

Fire and Rescue Dept members are seen at the scene of an accident involving a trailer and three cars at the Jalan the Baling-Kuala Kangsar crossroad traffic light junction, near MRSM Lenggong in Gerik December 10 2017. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue DeptGERIK, Dec 11 — The trailer driver involved in the accident that killed three siblings at a traffic light junction near the Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) Lenggong here yesterday, was remanded for three days beginning today.

Gerik OCPD, Supt Ismail Che Isa said the man was being detained to assist police investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act.

The accident at about 11 am involved a trailer lorry carrying fish fertiliser, a multi-purpose Grand Livina vehicle, a Honda HRV car, a Toyota Hilux and Nissan Sentra.

The incident occurred when the trailer lorry, which was on its way from Gerik to Kuala Kangsar, was believed to have a problem with the brakes before ramming the rear of the vehicle concerned which had stopped at the traffic light junction.

A twin brother and sister, Muhammad Hanif Ismail and Nur Ain Hanifah, aged eight, and their elder sister, Nur Ain Hafizah, 22, who were travelling in the Honda HRV died at the scene of the incident due to severe injuries.

Meanwhile, their father, Ismail Yaacob, 53, who was driving the car, and his wife, Zainab Yong, 44, sustained serious injuries and were receiving treatment at the Taiping Hospital, while another daughter of the couple, Nur Ain Haruzah,13, sustained light injuries. — Bernama