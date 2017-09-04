Traffic slow moving on major highways

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 4 — Traffic flow along major highways is reported to be slow as more motorists return to the city after the long National Day-Aidiladha weekend which was extended by the extra public holiday after Malaysia emerged champions of the just concluded 2017 SEA Games.

According to a twitter by the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA), at 3.48pm, the highways were reported to be congested and traffic moving slowly in Pahang from Karak-Bentong Barat (km76-km65), at the Bentong-Lentang (km63-km55 and km53-km49) and at Genting Sempah-Gombak (km22-km20) stretches.

Similarly, at 4.19pm, traffic was also reported to be slow from Changkat Jering to Bukit Berapit and from Sungai Perak to the Menora Tunnel in Perak.

Meanwhile, an accident at km84.4 from Ayer Hitam to Yong Peng in Johor caused a three-kilometre traffic crawl.

Members of the public can obtain the latest information on the traffic situation through the toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or through the MHA toll-free number 1800-88-7752 and its Twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama