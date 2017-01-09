Traffic police: We mean business

Bakri (left) and ASP Ahmad Al Faisal Abd Ghani check the status of a car using iCOP. — Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Traffic Police Investigation and Enforcement (operation) officer DSP Bakri Zainal Abidin, who headed the crackdown on errant Singaporean motorists, speaks to Malay Mail’s Praven Suppayah on the challenges faced in making offenders from across the Causeway pay up.



Q: What are the main excuses given by Singaporean motorists caught with unpaid summonses?

Bakri: ‘The summonses are not mine!’ They also lie that the car was rented. They also give ridiculous excuse like ‘I don’t know about it’.



Q: What traffic offences are frequently committed by Singaporean drivers here?

Bakri: Speeding and driving recklessly. Since Singapore is strict with road safety rules, they come here for ‘adventure rides’, turning Johor Baru into their playground. Some come here just to test drive their cars in our four-lane highways.



Q: Why aren’t they paying up?

Bakri: Singaporeans have adapted Malaysians’ ‘tidak apa’ attitude. They know Malaysians don’t bother when they get summonses so Singaporeans do the same thing. But they think they can get away with it.



Q. How do you plan to change this mentality?

Bakri: The change has to come from Malaysians first. That’s the only way it's going to happen.



Advanced high-definition camera is used to read vehicle registration number plates and the information is sent to Bukit Aman's database for verification. — Malay Mail picQ: How has state-of-the-art technology such as iCOP help?

Bakri: The great thing about iCOP is it does not only help catch traffic offenders but also criminals roaming the streets. The system has a ‘Hot List’ where the database of criminals on the run is stored. While conducting roadblocks, there is a chance we may nab a wanted person.



Q: What is the advantage of iCOP?

Bakri: It can detect vehicles from a distance of 500m and those travelling at 200kph. It also simultaneously scans a four-lane highway.



Q: Are there plans to fit iCOP in all patrol cars?

Bakri: We now have 600 iCOP devices and the plan is to have it in all patrol cars, but there is a cost factor.



Q: What is your message to errant Singapore motorists?

Bakri: We welcome you to our country but when you are here, follow road rules. When you commit an offence, you have to pay the fine. Stop giving us the excuse that you did not know about the summonses. We will go all out to ensure our roads are safe.

There are ways to check if you have outstanding summonses, log on to rilek.com.my or at myeg.com.my. They can also call the hotline at 03-22663356, or send an SMS to POLIS SAMAN<space>IC/car registration number to 15888 to check for outstanding summonses.

