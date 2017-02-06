Traffic offenders owe Johor Baru City Council RM11.3m in fines, mayor says

Mayor A Rahim Nin said today the sum was for a total of 367,000 fines imposed under the Road Traffic Orders (Parking Lots Distribution) By-Laws. — Picture by Malay MailJOHOR BARU, Feb 6 — The Johor Baru City Council is to step up prosecution of traffic offenders to recover the RM11.3 million in arrears of compound fines imposed between May and December last year.

Mayor A Rahim Nin said today the sum was for a total of 367,000 fines imposed under the Road Traffic Orders (Parking Lots Distribution) By-Laws.

“So far, 6,440 reminders have been sent to the vehicle owners who have yet to settle the fines.

“These people must remember that they can be prosecuted and fined up to RM300 and be required to make other payments due to the mayor under the provisions,” he said when addressing the full council meeting for January 2017 at the City Council office here.

He also said that the council would extend the period for renewal of the business licence up to March 30, 2017, to ease congestion at the city council counters.

Rahim said the city council had collected revenue exceeding RM320 million for 2016, of which RM189 million was from tax receipts. — Bernama