Traffic congestion on North-South Expressway following acid tanker-car crash

A hazmat team cleans up the acid that spilled from a tanker after a car crash at the North-South Expressway near Seremban August 12, 2017. — Bernama picSEREMBAN, Aug 12 — South bound traffic on the PLUS North-South Expressway (NSE) was still congested following an accident involving a tanker lorry carrying liquid acid and a car at Km 256 near Senawang toll.

Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said all the routes in both directions were still closed to clean up the chemical spills.

In the 3am accident, the lorry driver, Surazru Mohamed Sakeri, 37, from Manek Urai, Kelantan, was killed while two girls, the driver and passenger of the Toyota Vios suffered only minor injuries. Both girls, aged 19, are students from a private college in Melaka.

Meanwhile, Seremban Police deputy chief Supt Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said the tanker lorry was on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Johor when the mishap occurred.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to sway dangerously, skid and hit the road divider.

“The car driver who was on the same lane could not avoid colliding with the lorry, causing the car to spin several times before stopping next to the metal road divider,” he said.

A Bernama survey on the highway found the traffic queue going on for about 10 kilometres from Ainsdale exit to the south.

The body of the lorry driver was taken to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital. The injured duo also sought treatment at the same hospital.

A team of Firefighters from Seremban 2 Fire Station sprayed foam at the scene to neutralise the spilled chemical fluid, he said.

A crane was used to lift and remove the lorry from the location of the accident and cleaning operation was carried out with the assistance of the police, the Department of Environment and the PLUS north south highway patrol unit. — Bernama