Traders not happy with ‘restriction’

Visitors look over the selection of books for sale at the Malaysia Book Expo 2014 in Kuala Lumpur, December 10, 2014. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PETALING JAYA, Dec 24 — Shopping malls and traders nationwide are up in arms over the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry’s move to reduce the number of “cheap sales” from eight to four times annually starting in January.

Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin said the ministry should just enforce current laws and monitor prices.

“The ministry should not interfere in how traders run businesses, especially by enforcing such a restriction. The ministry’s role is to ensure traders do not practise profiteering,” he said.

Ameer said the move would hit traders hard as there would be difficulty in clearing out-of-season goods.

“It is a risk for traders to buy new items as the old ones have not been completely sold. This will create more problems as stores only carrying old stocks will discourage consumers from shopping,” he said.

He said business was already slow following the fluctuating global economy, and having cheap sales was the best way for traders to survive.

“Let’s face it. Malaysians will only buy items when they are on sale,” he said.

Gurney Paragon Mall director Lily Tan echoed Ameer’s sentiment, adding the reduced frequency of sales would affect the overall business of retailers

She said customers would also lose out on good bargains.

“The economy is slow and people are careful with their money. The sales period serves to offer bargains for consumers,” Tan said.

“The authorities should consider allowing genuine cheap sales and differentiate it from those who hold cheap sales with the intent of profiteering.”

A retail store floor executive in George Town, who declined to be named, was unaware of the new regulation.

He said most items, including office wear, sports outfits and other accessories were sold at discounted prices throughout the year.