Traders: Need clear guidelines on plastic bags

A shopper at a mart in Petaling Jaya carries away his items without the use of plastic bags. — Picture by Azneal Ishak PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 — Some business operators participating in the #bebasplastik campaign were still unclear about the proper use of the 20-sen collected from the sale of plastic bags.

While some traders in the Section 14 area confirmed the collection is used to fund their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, others said they were using it as capital to buy more plastic bags.

Book shop owner Steven Tan, 35, said while he supports the sentiment behind the plastic bag ban, a structure for proper channeling of the fund is needed to ensure the state government meets its goal.

“I think everyone knows they have to pay the extra 20 sen for a plastic bag and I don’t think many know where the money goes to or what purpose it serves.

“As a trader, I am also confused. It would not be fair to assume it is my income so I am ‘recycling’ the money to buy plastic bags,” he told Malay Mail.

Mini mart owner T. Thibashinee, 48, echoed Tan’s sentiment adding that the government’s call to implement the ban was not clear.

“To apply for a licence or to renew our licence, we will need to support the #bebasplastik campaign and charge customers 20 sen per bag, I understood that much. But would I be violating the law if I consider the collection as a part of my daily profit?” she asked, adding she sometimes used the money to buy plastic bags.

Pharmacy supervisor Rokiah Salleh, 54 said the organisation had been actively making donations to charitable bodies since a ‘no plastic bag day’ campaign was first introduced in Selangor in 2010.

“In Selangor, Saturdays have been ‘no plastic bag day’ for the past six years. Since then, we have been actively contributing to charity organisations nationwide,” she said.

Convenience shop owner Mohd Latif Shakirin, 56, said he had donated a portion of the collection from the previous years to some charitable bodies in the Klang Valley and intended to do the same with the current collection.