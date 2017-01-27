Last updated Friday, January 27, 2017 5:53 pm GMT+8

Trader faces six counts of drug trafficking

Friday January 27, 2017
04:32 PM GMT+8

MALACCA, Jan 27 — A trader was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with six counts of drug trafficking.

However, no plea was recorded from Tai Kah Yuen after the charges were read out before Magistrate Analia Kamaruddin.

Tai, 30, was charged with trafficking in the drugs, at a house at Taman Malinja, Bukit Baru here at 2.20am last Jan 15.

The drugs comprised Methamphetamine (250gm), Ketamin (5,405gm), 3,500 Methamphetamine Ecstacy pills (1,050gm), 7,500 Eramin 5 Nimetazepam pills (2,250gm), Ketamin liquid (46,000 gm) and Ketamin in the form of cigarette sticks (200gm).

The charge, under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law, provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Syazwani Ishak prosecuted, while lawyer James S. Thanjong Tuan represented Tai.

The court set March 2 for mention. — Bernama

