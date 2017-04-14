Trader assaulted as feathers ruffled over chicken price

The incident took place at this wet market in Lucky Garden, Bangsar, where Jeyakurmaran has been operating for 31 years. — Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Two men have been arrested after a 67-year-old poultry seller was assaulted in Lucky Garden, Bangsar, last Sunday — over the price of chicken.

It all started at about 10.30am when a woman asked S. Jeyakurmaran to reduce the price of his poultry product.

When Jeyakurmaran refused, the dissatisfied woman walked away, only to return with two men.

When an argument broke out, Jeyakurmaran, fearing for his life, proceeded to lodge a report at a nearby police beat base.

He was assaulted by five men as he walked to the police beat base, Brickfields police chief ACP Sharul Othman Mansor said.

“The victim suffered injuries to his face and other parts of his body, and was taken to University Malaya Medical Centre for treatment,” Sharul said.

Police launched an operation codenamed Ops Cantas and caught the first suspect, aged 26, at an eatery in Lucky Garden on Tuesday.

“The suspect said the victim was hit by his cousin Raj,” Sharul said

“He said only Raj beat the victim while the others tried to stop him from hurting the victim.”

Police picked up a second suspect, aged 25, later.

Jeyakurmaran’s daughter, Sharimilee, said her father had been selling chicken and mutton at the wet market in Lucky Garden for 31 years.

She claimed the attackers were related to the owner of a nearby shop.

“The attack is causing him to lose vision in the right eye because of ruptures. Now he risks having the eye removed,” she said.

Sharimilee said Jeyakurmaran suffered fractured cheekbones and underwent an eight-hour corrective surgery.

“He is stable at the moment,” she said.

Sharimilee had alleged on Facebook earlier the woman, who was accompanied by her daughter, provoked her father after he declined to reduce the price of chicken.

She said the the woman “threw things at him”.

“Five men who appeared to be the woman’s relatives pushed him (Jeyakurmaran) from the back at the bus stop,” she wrote.

“Two men removed his shirt and held his hands back while three others punched his face.”

Sharimilee claimed her father alerted five policemen who were patrolling the area and told them he was attacked.

“But the police did nothing and called for an ambulance.”

She said her family was traumatised over the incident.