Trade unions glad EIS Bill delayed so their views can be heard

Solomon said workers have been invited for a discussion with the Finance Ministry tomorrow. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) welcomed today Putrajaya’s decision to withdraw the Employment Insurance System (EIS) Bill, urging for a rational review of the strong opposition against the proposal.

J. Solomon, the general secretary of MTUC, said the group has repeatedly called the Human Resource Ministry to discuss the issue with it to prevent the proposal from being executed without its agreement.

“MTUC including all other parties are in favour of the EIS but that does not mean that the stakeholders accept in totality the laws that are out of context and unfavourable to workers to come into legislation,” he said in a statement.

He added that the MTUC did not want to be blamed for consenting to a Bill that did not match its intended purpose.

The MTUC spokesman said workers have since been invited for a discussion with the Finance Ministry tomorrow.

Solomon also chided some MPs for speaking on behalf of MTUC by giving views contrary to its stand, naming as example PKR’s Kuala Langat MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid, who was previously MTUC acting president.

“MTUC does not envisage the third parties attempting to usurp the role of MTUC and mislead the public without substance,” Solomon said.

“Therefore, we would appreciate the MPs to consult the secretary-general who is the chief executive of MTUC to seek information if needed, since he is the only authority constitutionally provided to correspond on behalf of MTUC.”

The EIS, which would allow retrenched workers to claim a portion of their insured salary for between three and six months of unemployment as well as allowances, was tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat last week.

Employers have since expressed misgivings over the proposed law that would provide a safety net for retrenched and unemployed workers, citing the added cost as well as apparent redundancies.