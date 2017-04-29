Toy with turban makes a monkey of PAS assembly in Kedah

A soft toy monkey wearing a turban, spectacles and with a PAS scarf hangs from a tree on the main road about 2km away from where the PAS general assembly was held in Alor Setar, Kedah earlier today.ALOR SETAR, April 29 — Observant PAS delegates would have spotted a stuffed toy monkey wearing a white turban about 2km from their party’s main general assembly here this morning.

Sporting spectacles and a PAS scarf, the toy dangled in air from the thin raffia string tied to a large tree on Jalan Tandop, the main road towards the Kota Sarang Semut complex where the assembly was held.

The media first sighted the stuffed toy at around 10am. By 3pm, the toy was gone. A toy monkey dangled in the air from a large tree on Jalan Tandop, Alor Setar, April 29, 2017.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the act, but the highly visible location left no doubt that it was intended for PAS supporters.

Earlier this month, Chinese daily Nanyang Siang Pau published a caricature depicting PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia as monkeys atop a tree labelled RUU355.

The comic was a critique against the fast-tracked tabling of Abdul Hadi’s private member’s Bill to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 in Parliament.

So far, PAS has not issued any statement about the matter but Kedah PKR chief Azman Ismail has denied responsibility and suggested the prank to be sabotage.

“We never attack people personally. We will take action if any of our members are involved,” he told news portal Malaysiakini.