Tourist island staff sustains burns as boat bursts into flames near Labuan

MMEA dispatched a patrol boat to ferry the injured tourist island staff to the jetty. — Picture by Dawn ChinLABUAN, Dec 10 — A tourist island staff sustained burns when a speed boat which he had switched on this morning, burst into flames.

Abang Jaffaruddin @ AJ Mohamad, 37, sustained 50 per cent burns in the hands and body in the 7.30am incident.

The victim, who was part of the operations staff of the duty-free island’s popular Pulau Papan was warded at the Labuan Nuceus Hospital. His condition was described as stable.

The Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) had earlier dispatched a patrol boat to ferry the injured man to the jetty.

Its deputy operations director, Maritime Commander Nor Bakari Abu Bakar said the cause of the fire could be due to short-circuit and fuel leakage. — Bernama