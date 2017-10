Tourist guide finds decomposed body at riverbank

PADAWAN (Sarawak), Oct 1 — A kayak tourist guide stumbled on a partially-decomposed body of a man at the banks of Sungai Semadang near Kampung Danu here yesterday.

Beko Sijip, 50, who made the gruesome find about noon said he notified the Kampung Danu Village Development and Security Committee which contacted the police.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, the identity of the deceased has not been ascertained. — Bernama