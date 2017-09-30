Tourist arrivals not affected by Langkawi flash floods, Kedah MB says

Several roads on the tourist resort island of Langkawi in Kedah to be under water measuring 0.3 to 0.5 metres. ― Picture via Facebook/ Laporan Kemalangan, Bencana & Khidmat Masyarakat Di LangkawiALOR SETAR, Sept 30 ― The flash floods that hit Langkawi recently will not affect tourist arrivals to the island, said Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah.

He said the floods were due to the extra-ordinary rainfall and the unpredictable high-tide phenomenon , but it did not cause a major disaster.

“Furthermore, Langkawi is surrounded by sea. So, floods can occur. I am sure that tourists here are aware of the flood situation on the island as it rarely happens. As such, I can say that the floods will not affect tourism on the island,” he told reporters after the Asyura ceremony organised by the Alor Setar Umno Division here today.

Also present was Team Salute Malaysia president Datuk Rizal Mansor.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Bashah said the floods, which also hit other districts in Kedah, such as Kota Setar, Kuala Muda and Pendang, was also caused by the high-tide phenomenon.

It was not because of drainage problems or delay in the implementation of the Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB), he said.

Ahmad Bashah also said the Kedah People's Aid (BARAKAH) had been distributed to the flood victims, with those registered with the State Social Welfare Department to also receive the financial aid. ― Bernama