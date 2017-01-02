Tourist arrivals in Malaysia expected to rise 4.3pc to 31.8 million in 2017

Mas Ermieyati said tourism expenditure this year was expected to increase to RM118 billion. — AFP picALOR GAJAH, Jan 2 — The number of tourist arrivals in Malaysia is expected to increase by about 4.3 per cent to 31.8 million this year with the implementation of Visit Pahang, Perak and Terengganu Year 2017.

Tourism and Culture Deputy Minister, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the initiative in line with the ‘Cuti-Cuti 1Malaysia Dekat Je’ campaign could draw more domestic and foreign tourists as these three states were interesting destinations with their own uniqueness.

“2017 is a very important year for us to increase tourist arrivals in Malaysia, especially with the organising of Visit Pahang Year, Visit Terengganu Year and Visit Perak Year.

“These three states are also seen as aggressively promoting themselves and holding their promotional campaigns abroad such as in Berlin and China.”

Mas Ermietyati said this to reporters after opening the Family Day programme themed ‘Family Comes First’ organised by the Masjid Tanah division Wanita Umno, here, last night.

She said the three states would be assisted in promoting their tourism programmes and activities at the ministerial level.

The deputy minister said increased tourist arrivals in Pahang, Terengganu and Perak would not only have a positive impact on the tourism sector in the respective states and the local economy, but also on the national economy.

She said tourism expenditure this year was expected to increase to RM118 billion and this would indirectly boost the country’s tourism industry.

“Therefore, we hope more people of this country will spend their holidays visiting local tourist destinations, especially with the drop in value of the Malaysian currency as this will help the country’s economy,” she added. — Bernama